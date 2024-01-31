Genoa will not entertain any late push from Juventus to sign Albert Gudmundsson, whom they have been following all season.

The Bianconeri have left it late to make an approach for some players before this transfer window closes.

Fans had expected them to be very active before the window opened, but they signed Tiago Djalo and revealed they would no longer be involved in any further business.

However, in the last few hours, they have considered moves for the likes of Giacomo Bonaventura and Lazar Samardzic, both of which have been turned down.

Gudmundsson is another player they have expressed interest in and might consider making an approach for him in this transfer window.

However, the attacker is not available; this is the message Genoa has conveyed to the Bianconeri, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb.

They have no interest in losing any player this late in the transfer window and will turn down all offers for the attacker.

Juve FC Says

We have left it too late to sign players and it is almost impossible to get the players we have obsessed over in the last few months.

Our men have done brilliantly so far and we now have to bank on mostly the same group to end this season as Serie A and Coppa Italia champions.