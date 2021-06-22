Genoa coach says Juventus will have the final word on Rovella’s future

At the tender age of 18, Nicolò Rovella made his mark in Serie A at the beginning of last season when he cemented himself a spot within Genoa’s starting lineup.

Thus, Juventus acted swiftly, and secured the youngster’s signature as soon as January 2021. However, the midfielder remained on loan with the Ligurians in order to gain some vital experience in the top tier.

Whilst the initial deal between the clubs allows the Grifone to keep hold of the player until the summer of 2022, the Bianconeri could recall him sooner than expected.

There has been some talks lately suggesting that Juventus could potentially bring forward Rovella’s debut season with the club, and make him a part of Max Allegri’s squad starting next campaign.

Genoa manager Davide Ballardini would hope that the 19-year-old remains at his disposal for another year, but admits that the decision lies in Juve’s hands.

“Juve will decide on Rovella’s future. Should he stay I would be very happy.” said the former Palermo and Cagliari manager in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBinaconero.

Ballardini also spoke about Italy’s impressive squad that is currently partaking in Euro 2020, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo’s importance to Serie A.

“You can see that the Italy players love each other. All these aspects, combined with a greater attention and seriousness should lead to good results.

“We have so many good players. If I have to name one, I would say Locatelli. Three years ago I would have liked to have him at Genoa, but now it won’t be easy at all.

“If Ronaldo stays at Juventus, he’ll be an added value to the league. Cristiano is 36-years-old, but he is still a real player.”