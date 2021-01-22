Shomurodov
Transfer News

Genoa confident of keeping both Juventus targets

January 22, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Genoa has two strikers that have been linked with a move to Juventus this month, but the club remains confident about keeping hold of both players.

The Bianconeri are looking for a backup striker to Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov have entered their radar.

Both players are leading the line for Genoa with Scamacca playing for them on loan from Sassuolo.

Juventus remain keen to get at least one or both players with reports claiming that they are talking to Sassuolo about Scamacca already.

However, Genoa’s patron Enrico Preziosi isn’t worried about the interest from Juve and says that as far as he is concerned, they still have both players and want to keep them.

He said that Shomurodov has just arrived in Serie A and that Juventus hasn’t spoken to them about landing the Uzbek striker.

On Scamacca he said that he doesn’t know what will happen before the market ends, but for now he is with them.

On the talent owned by Sassuolo, Preziosi declared via Calciomercato: “That there is a lot of talk about Scamacca, I’m happy, he is our player, he stays with us, there are no problems. Will you stay with us even at the end of the market? If you give me a glass ball I will give you an answer ”.

On Shomurodov, he added: “He just arrived, what are we talking about? The Juvenot asked, and I do not think this is the time to talk about the market, the position we’re in.”

