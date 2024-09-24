Genoa are currently enduring an injury crisis in the middle of the park, prompting them to consider several immediate solutions, including Miralem Pjanic.

The Grifone lost the services of Ruslan Malinovskyi probably until the end of the season following a horrific ankle break in their weekend clash against Venezia.

Moreover, Alberto Gilardino will have to do without Junior Messias who is also on the sidelines.

The good news for Genoa is that Juventus loaned-out midfielder Fabio Miretti could finally make his return to action in the coming days.

However, the youngster’s addition might prove insufficient, so the club could resort to the market.

At this stage, the Ligurians can only sign unattached players, so they’re searching for some of the most prominent names on the free agents market.

According to Il Secolo XIX via TuttoJuve, Pjanic has emerged as one of the names on the shortlist. The Bosnian is currently without a club after ending a two-year stint at Al-Sharjah.

The 34-year-old is all too familiar with Italian football, having played five years for Roma and four at Juventus.

During his time in Turin, Pjanic established himself as one of the finest Registas in Europe, acting as the lynchpin in the middle of the park.

He then signed for Barcelona on a controversial swap deal that saw Arthur Melo heading in the opposite direction.

But what the midfielder described as a dream move quickly turned sour, after failing to see eye-to-eye with then-Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Genoa’s shortlist also includes Viktor Kovalenko, Antonio Candreva and their former veteran Kevin Strootman who left the club in the summer.