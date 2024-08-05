Genoa could part ways with Albert Gudmundsson in the coming days, so they’re now pondering a move for Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The Bianconeri have placed a host of their stars on the transfer list, as they’ve been deemed surplus to requirements by the club’s new head coach Thiago Motta.

While Federico Chiesa is the most prominent name, the list also includes the likes of Weston McKennie, Wojciech Szczesny and Milik.

The Pole striker is thus expected to leave before the end of the month, making room for the arrival of a new attacker who can serve as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

So according to La Repubblica Genova via TuttoJuve, Milik’s next destination could be Genoa who are searching the market for a new forward.

The Grifone are widely expected to part ways with Gudmundsson who has attracted interest from a number of clubs between Italy and abroad.

Fiorentina are now in the lead to sign the Icelandic star in a deal worth between 25 and 30 million euros.

This operation could prompt a merry-go-round, as Gudmundsson’s arrival would push Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez out of the door.

The 26-year-old Argentine has recently emerged as a priority target for Juventus who are looking to solidify their wing department.

At the same time, Genoa will require a new addition to their attack, and could find their desired profile in Milik.

The 30-year-old joined Juventus on loan from Olympique Marseille in the summer of 2022 before making his move permanent last summer.

The experienced Poland international also had previous stints at Ajax and Napoli.