Genoa has some players that Juventus wants to add to their squad at the end of this season, but they could also explore options at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is undergoing a squad rebuild, and nearly every player is available for transfer if the right offer comes along.

With the sacking of Max Allegri, Juventus is likely to overhaul their squad whena new manager arrives.

This uncertainty has cast doubt on the future of some players, and Genoa has already identified a player they would love to sign.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Genoa is keen on signing Mattia Perin at the end of this season.

Perin previously played for Genoa on loan between 2019 and 2021 before returning to Juventus as their second-choice goalkeeper in 2021.

Perin is eager for more playing time, and the report suggests that if Genoa sells Josep Martinez—who has attracted interest from several clubs—they will pursue Perin once again.

Juve FC Says

Perin has been a good deputy to us and has performed well when he is in goal.

However, he will not be happy when we sign another number one like we plan to and we probably should offload him while we can.