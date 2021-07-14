Genoa enter the race to secure the services of Juventus target

Juventus is facing competition from Genoa for the signature of Salvatore Sirigu as they look for a new backup goalkeeper.

They have made the Torino man one of their targets to replace Gianluigi Buffon who has returned to Parma after running down his contract in Turin.

The Bianconeri have been trying to convince Mattia Perin to stay with them for the coming season.

But he enjoyed playing regularly while on loan at Genoa last season and is pushing to leave the club again this summer.

If Perin forces a move, Sirigu would likely join as his replacement, but the Bianconeri need to act now if they are serious about landing the former PSG man.

This is because Tuttomercatoweb reports that the 34-year-old has now emerged as a target for Genoa.

The report says he is certainly leaving Torino this summer and Genoa has now positioned itself as the club that could sign him.

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy and any player would choose them over Genoa, however, the prospect of playing regularly might appeal to Sirigu.

He was Italy’s second choice at Euro 2020 and if his playing time becomes limited at Juve, he could lose that spot in the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.