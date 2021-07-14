Sirigu
Transfer News

Genoa enter the race to secure the services of Juventus target

July 14, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Juventus is facing competition from Genoa for the signature of Salvatore Sirigu as they look for a new backup goalkeeper.

They have made the Torino man one of their targets to replace Gianluigi Buffon who has returned to Parma after running down his contract in Turin.

The Bianconeri have been trying to convince Mattia Perin to stay with them for the coming season.

But he enjoyed playing regularly while on loan at Genoa last season and is pushing to leave the club again this summer.

If Perin forces a move, Sirigu would likely join as his replacement, but the Bianconeri need to act now if they are serious about landing the former PSG man.

This is because Tuttomercatoweb reports that the 34-year-old has now emerged as a target for Genoa.

The report says he is certainly leaving Torino this summer and Genoa has now positioned itself as the club that could sign him.

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy and any player would choose them over Genoa, however, the prospect of playing regularly might appeal to Sirigu.

He was Italy’s second choice at Euro 2020 and if his playing time becomes limited at Juve, he could lose that spot in the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bonucci Chiellini

Ex-Juventus star sends a message to Chiellini and Bonucci

July 14, 2021
Robin Gosens

Juventus priced out of a move for Euro 2020 star

July 14, 2021
chiesa italy

Three Juventus players recieve Euro 2020 goal of the tournament nominations

July 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.