Genoa fans are set to boycott their match against Juventus this weekend as the Bianconeri look to get back to winning. Genoa has a strong Ultra who take their support with them wherever the team goes to play. Their players will want to feed off their energy any time, and that will be helpful as they face Juve.

However, Calciomercato reveals their Ultras have decided to boycott the game between both clubs this weekend. Firstly, they think the Bianconeri’s away ticket is overpriced and not worth an investment, even if it means not supporting their team for the fixture. Secondly, Juve has banned the use of banners by opposition supporters’ groups, which the visitors do not think makes sense.

They will miss the game to drive home the points, and only a few red and blue supporters are expected at the Allianz Stadium for the match.

