Genoa is aware that Juventus and several other top European clubs are keen on signing Albert Gudmundsson, and the club is preparing for his potential departure in the upcoming summer transfer window.

During the January transfer window, Fiorentina expressed serious interest in the attacker, but Genoa rejected their offers as they did not meet the club’s asking price. This decision may prove to be astute, considering that more clubs are expected to express interest in Gudmundsson’s signature in the summer.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Gudmundsson throughout the season and sees the end of this term as a second opportunity to add him to their squad after failing to do so in January. According to Calciomercato, Genoa anticipates auctioning him off, given the growing interest from multiple clubs.

In addition to Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan, and several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, are reportedly interested in Gudmundsson. This heightened competition is expected to work in Genoa’s favor, as they now anticipate his departure once the current season concludes.

Juve FC Says

Albert Gudmundsson has been fantastic for Genoa this term and will certainly play for a bigger club if he keeps performing well.

The Icelandic star will be spoilt for choice, and we must do all we can to make him choose us.