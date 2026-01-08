Juventus teenager Vasilije Adzic doesn’t intend to leave Turin in January, but the management might have other plans.

After cementing himself as one of the most exciting teenagers in Europe, the Bianconeri poached the 19-year-old’s services in 2024.

Impressed by the youngster’s talent, Thiago Motta immediately added him to the first team, but his momentum was halted by recurring injuries.

This season, Adzic hit the headlines by scoring a sensational winner against Inter in the Derby d’Italia in September. However, he hasn’t managed to impress ever since.

Juventus aiming to loan out Adzic in January

With Luciano Spalletti now in charge, the young Juventus player has been sporadically used. All in all, the Podgorica youth product has made 12 appearances this season across all competitions, but only twice as a starter.

So, according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club directors believe that a dry loan would be the best solution for the player’s development, as it would allow him to gain valuable playing time elsewhere.

Vasilije Adzic (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Roman newspaper claims that Adzic isn’t excited about this solution, as he would prefer to stay at Continassa and fight for his place in the team. Nevertheless, the hierarchy will most likely have the final say.

Genoa & Hellas Verona interested in Vasilije Adzic

The source also reveals that the teenager has attracted the interest of Genoa and Hellas Verona.

Adzic could be the right fit for Daniele De Rossi’s Grifone, as he could be a profile that the squad currently lacks. The two clubs had negotiated a deal for Mattia Perin in recent weeks, but Juventus ultimately decided to keep the experienced goalkeeper in Turin.

As for Verona, their attack includes exciting young profiles like Giovane and Gift Orban, so Paolo Zanetti might be enticed to field Adzic behind them.