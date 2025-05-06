Fabio Miretti was sent out on loan to Genoa from Juventus at the beginning of the season after being deemed surplus to requirements by then-manager Thiago Motta. Miretti, regarded as one of the most promising products of the Juventus academy in recent years, had shown significant potential and was considered a player with the qualities to reach the highest levels of the game.

Juventus had previously been careful to protect and develop the young midfielder, recognising his technical ability and vision. However, with Motta’s arrival came a major overhaul in the midfield department. The manager opted to bring in several new signings to reshape the squad according to his tactical vision. As a result, players like Miretti were either sold or sent out on loan, and the midfielder secured a temporary move to Genoa in search of regular playing time.

Since joining Genoa, Miretti has impressed with a series of strong performances. He has become an important figure in the team and has been part of a successful campaign for the club. Genoa, who have welcomed several loan players this season, have benefited greatly from their contributions and are set to finish the campaign comfortably clear of relegation concerns.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Given his performances, there is now speculation about Miretti’s future, and Genoa are reportedly considering keeping him beyond the end of his loan spell. Their sporting director, Marco Ottolini, recently addressed the situation. As cited by Calciomercato, he said, “We are happy with the three of them (Miretti, Alessandro Zanoli and Andrea Pinamonti), I think they have made an important contribution to this team. Fabio unfortunately had this problem today. We are making assessments and each situation is different, we will evaluate with the respective clubs what to do.”

Miretti’s progress at Genoa raises the question of whether Juventus should reintegrate him into the squad rather than consider a permanent transfer. His development this season suggests he remains a player with considerable potential, and bringing him back could prove beneficial for the club’s long-term plans.