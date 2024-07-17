Last season, Juventus followed Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson closely as he consistently delivered good performances for the Griffin.

He ended the season with 14 goals and 4 assists and could have left Genoa in January.

His fine form attracted the attention of the top clubs in Serie A, and it seemed certain that he would be one of the first players to change clubs in Italy this summer.

However, in the last few weeks, that plan has gone cold, and he looks set to stay in Genoa.

Juve fans will wonder why, and it is not unconnected to Genoa’s asking price for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Griffin is looking to sell the 27-year-old for 35m euros and they prefer a cash-only deal.

They insist he is worth at least that fee, but his suitors, including Juve, disagree.

The Bianconeri do not consider him such an important target, and they certainly will not pay that much money to sign him.

His other suitors seem to share the same sentiment and will probably not move to sign him unless Genoa reduces their asking price.

Juve FC Says

Albert Gudmundsson is a good player, but he is not an important target for Thiago Motta.