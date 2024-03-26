Enzo Barrenechea is having a fine season on loan at Frosinone, and the midfielder will likely earn a move away from Juventus in the summer.

After spending some months in the Juventus Next Gen team, he was promoted to the senior side.

The Argentinian struggled for game time and was subsequently sent out on loan to Frosinone this term, where he has flourished.

Juventus intends to add new and experienced midfielders to their squad in the summer, which means Barrenechea will still struggle for game time.

He is now being eyed by Genoa, who often signs youngsters from Juventus and develops them for potential sales.

Barrenechea is set to become their latest acquisition, but a report from Tuttosport suggests they are facing competition from at least two La Liga clubs.

It claims that Valencia and Girona are interested in the midfielder and will battle with Genoa to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea has been brilliant at Frosinone, and we expect him to have a lot of suitors when the season ends.

The youngster is brilliant when he plays for them, and they will wish they could afford him, but we will only sell him to the club that pays the best fee.