Genoa has found success in scouting young talents from Juventus, as these players tend to develop well and eventually bring in substantial transfer fees.

Juventus boasts a plethora of promising youngsters across various age groups, from the U19 side to the Next Gen team.

In January, Genoa made a significant profit by selling Radu Dragusin to Tottenham Hotspur. The Romanian defender had joined Genoa from Juventus two seasons prior.

Additionally, Genoa secured the services of Koni de Winter at the beginning of this season. Initially on loan, the deal will become permanent once de Winter plays 25 games, a milestone that he is soon expected to reach.

It appears that Genoa is poised to replicate this strategy in the upcoming summer transfer window. Reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate their interest in Enzo Barrenechea, currently on loan at Frosinone from Juventus. Genoa intends to pursue a similar loan deal for Barrenechea upon his return to Juventus in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea has done well on loan at Frosinone, and that will give him a chance to partake in pre-season with our group in the summer.

But it does not mean he will get game time, so moving to Genoa might be a good idea for him.