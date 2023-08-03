Genoa is eager to strengthen its squad for the upcoming Italian top-flight season after securing promotion back to Serie A. As one of Italy’s oldest clubs, they worked hard to bounce back immediately following their unexpected relegation.

With the goal of making a strong impression and securing their place in the top flight, Genoa is on the lookout for top players. Fortunately, they have a good business relationship with Juventus, which has facilitated player exchanges between the two clubs in the past.

Currently, Genoa has set its sights on Koni de Winter, who spent last season on loan at Empoli and performed admirably. Tuttojuve reports that Genoa is interested in signing De Winter on a temporary deal but with an obligation to buy him if they manage to retain their top-flight status.

This arrangement could be enticing for Juventus, as they aim to keep only the players they truly need while offloading others. Such a deal would not only benefit Genoa’s ambitions but also align with Juve’s transfer strategy.

Juve FC Says

De Winter remains one of the finest players in our youth team and has done well during his loan spells away from the club.

He is still 21 and would feel now is the time to leave if he cannot get first-team guarantees at Juve.