Genoa will not stand in the way of Albert Gudmundsson if they receive a compelling offer for the Juventus target.

The Iceland international has established himself as one of the top attackers in Serie A, and Juventus is keen to secure his services.

However, they face competition from Napoli and Inter Milan, who are also interested in signing the talented attacker.

Despite having some of the finest players in Serie A, Genoa is open to the idea of selling Gudmundsson.

Alberto Zangrillo, the club’s president, has stated that Gudmundsson can leave if he desires, indicating Genoa’s willingness to entertain offers for the player.

The club has a history of selling its stars, as evidenced by the departure of former Juventus youngster Radu Dragusin to Tottenham in January, further emphasising their openness to transfer deals.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We wished him to fulfil his dream. We did the same with Dragusin. Gilardino has proved that the single player does not make the difference.”

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A, and we need to add him to our squad.

He will be allowed to leave Genoa, but he would not depart cheaply, especially because several teams are interested in signing him as well.