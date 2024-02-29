Enzo Barrenechea may have played his final game for Juventus, as he is now the subject of transfer interest away from the Bianconeri.

The Argentine is currently on loan at Frosinone for this season, where he has been a consistent presence in their starting XI.

Juventus loaned him out to provide him with playing time and facilitate his further development, a goal that is being successfully achieved.

While Juventus would be pleased to retain him for an extended period if he continues to perform well on loan, there is also the possibility of his departure if the right offer materialises.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Genoa has expressed interest in Barrenechea and is willing to include him in their squad during the summer.

Genoa is accustomed to signing young talents from Juventus and refining their skills for profitable sales, as seen recently with Radu Dragusin.

Juventus is reportedly interested in Albert Guðmundsson, and both clubs could potentially negotiate a player-plus-cash deal after this season.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea is doing well on loan at Frosinone this term, which will inevitably attract the attention of clubs when the campaign ends.

If a good offer comes, we should sell him, otherwise, he can be an important player for us as well.