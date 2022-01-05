Genoa joins a growing list of clubs targeting Juventus man

Genoa has joined the race to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus this month.

The Swede is struggling for playing time in Turin and knows he needs more of that to continue his development.

Juventus is open to cashing in on him as they look to raise cash for their transfer targets like Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham and Arsenal have an interest in the winger and could sign him outright. Sevilla also wants the former Atalanta man, although the Spaniards would want him on loan for the rest of the season.

A new report via Football Italia claims Genoa has become the latest club to show an interest in the Juve star.

The Griffin is currently falling towards relegation from Serie A and wants the 21-year-old to help them survive the drop.

He would get more playing time at the club if he moves there for the second half of this season, which should help to increase his market value by the summer.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski was one of our best players in the last campaign and helped us to win the Italian Cup.

However, he seems to struggle with the system of Max Allegri and that has made it hard for him to make an impact at the club this season.

Selling him would help us raise cash, but the Swede remains very young and probably needs to rediscover himself on loan at Genoa to become a top player at Juve again.