Genoa & Juventus closing in on complicated agreement

Genoa and Juventus appear to be close to striking a deal for Nicolo Rovella, but the terms appear rather complicated.

TuttoSport claims that the deal will see the 19 year-old agree a new five-year contract with Genoa, albeit including a future transfer Turin.

The fees involved are believed to be around 8-10 Million euros, with the inclusion of a player moving to Genoa. The Rossoblu are claimed to be keen on Gianluca Frabotta being used as a makeweight, but a deal for Portanova is said to be most likely.

It remains unclear, but my understanding is that the Old Lady will hold the rights to trigger the transfer at any point during the five year period, but not before the end of this season, with future considerations to be taken into account.

Rapid improvement by Rovella this season could well spell an end for Weston McKennie in Italy. The American is on loan currently from Schalke 04, and he is currently battling with Arthur, Adrien Rabiot and Bentacur for minutes.

The 19 year-old is yet to earn a regular role in Genoa’s first-team however, but has impressed regardless, and his future appears bright.

Could Rovella have played a role for Juve this term? Will the youngster prove to be a clever signing for years to come?

Patrick