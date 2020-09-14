Genoa linked with Marko Pjaca

Reports from the Italian media have linked Juventus winger Marko Pjaca with a move to Genoa this summer.

The Croatian international has spent the majority of his Juve career on loan following a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

Pjaca featured in Juve’s first friendly of the season against Novara as well in a match against the U23 team, where he scored the only goal.

Sky Sport Italia report that following the signings of Milan Badelj, Edoardo Goldaniga, Filippo Melegoni and Giuseppe Caso, I Grifone are now looking to make another bid for Pjaca this summer.

Genoa based Il Secolo XIX also report on similar lines, suggesting that Genoa are making enquiries to Bianconeri about the25-year-old’s availability.

Pjaca arrived at Juve in 2016 and despite making 20 appearances, mostly from the bench, he scored just a single goal in his debut season.

Loan spell’s at Schalke and Fiorentina followed, but with similar results, with just 3 goals scored in 28 appearances for both clubs, combined.