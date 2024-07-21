Genoa have reportedly set their sights on young Juventus centre-back Tarik Muharemovic who might struggle to find enough space in Turin.

The 21-year-old is a promising defender who recently made his senior international debut for Bosnia.

He began his formative years in Austria before making the move from Wolfsberger to Juventus in the summer of 2021.

After spending a solitary campaign with the club’s Primavera ranks, he earned a promotion to the Next Gen squad, cementing himself as a protagonist at the back.

Muharemovic is currently training with the Juventus senior squad, but is unlikely to carve himself a place at Thiago Motta’s court.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Genoa will be looking to pounce on the opportunity and lure the youngster to the Luigi Ferraris.

The Ligurians had already secured similar maneuvers, signing young Juventus defenders in the shape of Radu Dragusin and Koni De Winter.

The Rossoblu have already sold the Romanian to Tottenham Hotspur last January, registering a hefty profit in the process. They would do the same with the Belgian if they were to receive the right offer.

Therefore, Genoa will be hoping to sign Muharemovic on an initial loan deal, potentially with an option to buy.

Albanese believes Juventus are seeking a transfer fee worth 10 million euros, in addition to a sell-on fee in case of a future sale.

The Bosnian’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026.