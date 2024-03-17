Genoa manager Alberto Gilardino acknowledges that his team achieved an extraordinary result by holding Juventus to a draw in Turin.

Genoa has proven to be a troublesome side for top clubs to defeat this season, but securing a draw against Juventus was a significant accomplishment.

For Juventus, the match was a must-win as they are gradually slipping from the top four, a stark contrast from their earlier position atop the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri’s recent form has been disappointing, and some fans may not be surprised by their struggles against Genoa, which ultimately resulted in sharing the points.

Despite Juventus’ struggles, Gilardino emphasises that earning a draw at the Allianz Stadium was a significant result for his side.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s not a question of superstition but of team objectives, today’s test and demonstration of the team. We did something extraordinary today in this stadium and working in this way with great awareness.

“The first half we worked well in the defensive phase and also with the ball, in the second half it was foreseeable to suffer, but we played a very compact game we worked well on their fifths. There was awareness and the dream to have a season like this, thanks to everyone but above all to the boys.”

Juve FC Says

It is a big result for Genoa and another poor outing for us as we seek to ensure we finish in the top four.

The longer our poor form goes on, the more difficult it will be for us to earn a place among Italy’s Champions League campaigners.