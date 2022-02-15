Genoa name their price for young Juventus target

Despite their disastrous campaign, Genoa managed to produce yet another talented player who has attracted the attention of the major Serie A clubs.

Andrea Cambiaso has been one of the main revelations of Serie A this season, and will probably leave the nest at the end of the campaign.

The young left-back is a youth product of the Ligurian club, but with relegation looming ever closer, he would do well to find himself another club.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are amongst several clubs who are monitoring the 21-year-old. The list also includes Inter, Atalanta and Napoli.

The source adds that the Grifone will ask for a figure between 10 and 12 million euros to release their youngster.

However, the report warns that this amount could rise between now and the end of the campaign if the player continues to deliver the goods.

This season, Cambiaso has already contributed in a single goal and four assists in his 23 Serie A appearances. His contract with Genoa lasts until 2023.

Juve FC say

The young starlet is undoubtedly one for the future. However, one must wonder if he’s the right profile to replace the experienced Alex Sandro, as the contract suggests.

After all, Juventus already have an up-and-coming young left-back in Luca Pellegrini, and he’s currently struggling for playing time despite some encouraging performances in December.

Perhaps Juventus will be hoping to lock in the player’s services for the future and send him on loan to gain more experience – reminiscently to Pellegrini.