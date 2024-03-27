Albert Gudmundsson failed to leave a strong impression during his recent performance at the Allianz Stadium when Genoa faced Juventus. However, despite this, Juventus remains keen on acquiring him.

The Iceland international has been on Juventus’ radar for some time, with the club viewing him as a potential asset to bolster their squad.

Gudmundsson has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe and was reportedly close to leaving Genoa in the January transfer window.

Although Genoa has parted ways with some key players in recent transfer windows, they are financially stable and thus can afford to hold onto their key assets.

While Gudmundsson’s departure from Genoa is not ruled out, the club is likely to wait for the right offer before considering a sale.

Reports have suggested that Juventus could secure Gudmundsson’s signature by offering players in addition to cash. However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, Genoa is only interested in a cash deal and has no inclination towards accepting players as part of the deal.

Despite Juventus’ interest, Genoa remains confident in their ability to sell Gudmundsson solely for cash, especially as Premier League clubs are also expressing interest in acquiring him.

Juve FC Says

This makes signing Gudmundsson difficult for us, but possible, so we need to stay focused on finding a solution.