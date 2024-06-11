Genoa has been a good home for many Juventus youngsters, and they are now being linked with a move for another one.

They often sign these players on loan, helping them to improve further before signing some permanently.

Radu Dragusin is the latest success story from the partnership between both clubs. He left Juve for Genoa and developed well enough to be sold to Tottenham.

The Griffins are now looking to sign Enzo Barrenechea on loan from the Bianconeri if Juve wants him to leave on loan again.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Frosinone and enjoyed some game time, but he is still not ready to get enough playing time at Juve.

The Bianconeri might send him out on loan again, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that if that is the case, Genoa wants to sign him temporarily.

Juve FC Says

Genoa has remained a good place for us to send our youngsters to, and they seem to know how to develop players.

Enzo Barrenechea needs game time, and if they can guarantee that to him there, then we should send him.

However, if another suitor emerges with a good offer to sign him permanently, that will probably be a better solution.