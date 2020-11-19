Genoa readying a new deal for Juventus’ target

Nicolò Rovella has emerged as one of the top targets in Serie A this season and he has attracted the attention of Juventus.

The 18-year-old looks destined for greatness and Genoa will know that they have a player on their hands that they will struggle to keep hold of.

Despite his young age, he has already played 5 league games for them this season and his current deal is set to expire.

Reports linking him with a move to Juve recently will have unsettled Genoa who should be anxious about the prospect of losing such a top talent for free in the summer.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato is now reporting that the player and his club are working towards the renewal of his current contract and it claims that a new deal would benefit him and his team.

This is because if he remains at Genoa, he will get the chances that he needs to develop his career by playing more often.

It will also help Genoa to protect their investment in him and he will then be sold at a future time when it is perfect for all the parties involved.

If he signs a new deal, it isn’t just Juventus that would miss out on signing him with the report claiming that Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma also want him.