Genoa refuse to grant Juventus loanee early leave

In their attempts to bolster their midfield, Juventus have set their sights on an internal solution.

Last January, Juventus bought Nicolò Rovella from Genoa, but allowed him to stay in the Port City on loan for 18 months.

Therefore, the young Regista’s temporary stint with the Grifone is due to expire by the end of the campaign.

But while the Bianconeri were hoping to cut the deal short and recall the 19-year-old as early as January, this proposal didn’t sit well with the Rosoblu.

According to Calciomercato, Genoa rejected the idea, as they intend to maintain the youngster’s services until the end of the season.

Rovella has thus far started in all of the club’s eleven Serie A fixtures, and provided three assists in the process.

The Ligurian club was recently purchased by new American owners who believe that such move would be bad for business, especially as the team is currently struggling in a relegation dogfight.

Juve FC say

As we mentioned yesterday, Rovella can prove to be an improvement on some of the midfielders who are currently at Max Allegri’s disposal.

However, the club must respect its contractual obligations, and unless Genoa agree to release the player, Juventus can’t do much about it.

Perhaps this situation could after all benefit the young man who will find more space to develop with the Grifone.