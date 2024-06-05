Genoa have reportedly revived their interest in Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti, and they could have a better chance at sealing the deal this time around.

The Grifone tried to lure the player to the Luigi Ferraris last summer but to no avail. The 21-year-old remained at Continassa and had an important role to play in Max Allegri’s rotation, especially following the lengthy suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

But according to Calciomercato, the conditions could be more favorable for an agreement between the two clubs this time.

With Fagioli returning from his ban and new midfielders expected to land in Turin, Miretti’s playing time could be significantly reduced next term. Moreover, Thiago Motta might not be too keen to rely on his services.

On the other hand, the Rossoblu are looking to bolster their midfield ranks for next season, and have identified the young Italian as the right profile for the role.

The source believes Juventus would be happy to send Miretti to Genoa on loan where he would gain valuable playing time and hopefully return as an improved player.

However, the Grifone could also seek to insert an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

The report insists that the two clubs are currently in contact, and there could be some important developments on this front in the coming days.