Genoa remain determined to sign Juventus man

Mattia Perin remains a target of Genoa who enjoyed his talents while he was on loan at the club last season.

The 28-year-old has returned to Turin and Juventus is considering keeping him in their squad as a replacement for Gianluigi Buffon who has just left to return to Parma.

Perin was in fine form for Genoa last season and he enjoyed the minutes that he craved for.

He was their first choice and wouldn’t get that much relevance if he remains at Juventus.

He has told the Bianconeri that he wants to leave and they are also open to letting him leave, but it has to be on a permanent transfer.

La Repubblica via Tuttomercatoweb reports that Genoa is keen to get the goalkeeper back on loan for next season.

Although Juventus has told them of their intention to either keep him or sell him outright, the Rossoblu still want him on loan for another season.

With the goalkeeper also keen to leave Juve for regular first-team action, it seems the Bianconeri might be forced to allow him to return, eventually.

For now, he remains on their books and unless they find another goalkeeper, they might insist on keeping him and perhaps even handing him a new deal to remain with them for the long term.