Marley Ake
Transfer News

Genoa reportedly keeping tabs on two Juventus players

January 2, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Following their heartbreaking relegation to Serie B at the end of last season, Genoa are adamant on making their return to the top tier on the first time asking. The Grifone currently sit third in the standings and are looking to bolster their ranks this month in order to maximize their chances in sealing a promotion to Serie A.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Genoa are searching the market for a new player who can replace the injured Marko Pajac on the left flank, and have identified two Juventus players in the process.

The first option option is Marley Aké who has recently returned from an injury after missing out on the majority of the first half of the campaign. The Frenchman will turn 22 this week, and it remains unclear whether or not Max Allegri is looking to rely on his services this season.

The second candidate is Gianluca Frabotta who currently plies his trade on loan at Frosinone who sit on top of the Serie B charts. The 23-year-old has so far contributed with three assists in his 12 league outings this season.

The Italian left-back was the first player to make the jump from Juventus Next Gen to the senior squad when Andrea Pirlo gave him his debut in the first match of the 2020/21 season. He spent the previous season on loan at Verona, but a serious injury wrecked his campaign.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Andrea Agnelli

Recalling the most interesting ten moments for Juventus in 2022

January 2, 2023
milik

Video – The best 10 left-footed goals in Serie A, featuring Milik and Di Maria

January 2, 2023
Pellegrini

Juventus loanee willing to make financial sacrifices to join Lazio

January 2, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.