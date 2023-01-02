Following their heartbreaking relegation to Serie B at the end of last season, Genoa are adamant on making their return to the top tier on the first time asking. The Grifone currently sit third in the standings and are looking to bolster their ranks this month in order to maximize their chances in sealing a promotion to Serie A.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Genoa are searching the market for a new player who can replace the injured Marko Pajac on the left flank, and have identified two Juventus players in the process.

The first option option is Marley Aké who has recently returned from an injury after missing out on the majority of the first half of the campaign. The Frenchman will turn 22 this week, and it remains unclear whether or not Max Allegri is looking to rely on his services this season.

The second candidate is Gianluca Frabotta who currently plies his trade on loan at Frosinone who sit on top of the Serie B charts. The 23-year-old has so far contributed with three assists in his 12 league outings this season.

The Italian left-back was the first player to make the jump from Juventus Next Gen to the senior squad when Andrea Pirlo gave him his debut in the first match of the 2020/21 season. He spent the previous season on loan at Verona, but a serious injury wrecked his campaign.