Genoa has frequently secured players from Juventus, often on loan deals, to eventually make their transfers permanent. This strategy benefits them financially, allowing them to sell the player once they are fully developed.

They successfully executed this with Radu Dragusin and are set to finalise Koni de Winter’s permanent move after he joined them on loan from Juventus last summer.

Genoa isn’t stopping there; they have now identified their next target from Juventus’s defensive ranks.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Genoa has set its sights on Tiago Djalo, who joined Juventus in January. Djalo has been sidelined for the entire season due to a long-term injury and has remained on the bench for several weeks without making an appearance.

His lack of playing time suggests that Max Allegri may not fully trust him yet. Nevertheless, the report reveals that Djalo is Genoa’s latest target, and they may pursue a loan deal for him at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Djalo needs game time, and if he is still not good enough to play for us by the start of next season, we must consider sending him out on loan for the rest of the term.