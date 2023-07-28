Genoa is making strides to strengthen their squad after achieving promotion back to Serie A at the end of the previous season. They have already secured the signings of several players, and they are actively looking to further bolster their team before the current transfer window closes.

Two players from Juventus, Koni de Winter and Fabio Miretti, have caught Genoa’s attention, and the club has added them to their shopping list, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that both players might be made available on loan by Juventus to ensure they get regular playing time.

Staying at Juventus might limit their opportunities to feature regularly in the first team, so a temporary move to Genoa could prove beneficial for their development. Genoa presents an opportunity for de Winter and Miretti to gain valuable experience and game time in Serie A, allowing them to continue their growth and progress as young talents.

Juve FC Says

De Winter was on loan at Empoli last season and would be eager to establish himself at this stage of his career.

However, Miretti has never gone out on loan and Genoa might be a good place for him to start as long as they guarantee that he will get the required game time to continue to develop as he is doing at the Allianz Stadium.

The most important thing to consider while sending any of these players on loan is the guarantee of playing time.