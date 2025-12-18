Juventus continue to monitor Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup as they consider possible reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window. The Danish midfielder has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for some time and could become available in the coming weeks as Genoa weigh up potential offers.

Juventus believe Frendrup is a player who could make an immediate impact if added to their squad. Strengthening the midfield has been identified as a priority area, with the club keen to improve balance and consistency in the middle of the pitch. As a result, Juventus are prepared to explore options during the winter window if the right opportunity presents itself.

Juventus planning midfield improvements

The Bianconeri feel that adding quality in midfield would significantly enhance their overall performances. Luciano Spalletti has overseen notable improvements in recent months, but there is a belief within the club that further progress depends on strengthening key areas. A more reliable and energetic midfield would allow the team to better control matches and support both defensive and attacking phases.

Several players have been assessed as potential targets, and Frendrup is viewed as one of the most appealing options. Juventus see him as a midfielder who could adapt well to their system and provide long-term value. The club would welcome the chance to add him to the group during the January window if conditions allow.

Morten Frendrup

Genoa stance and valuation revealed

Genoa are reportedly open to negotiating a deal, although finances may prove decisive. According to Tuttojuve, the club would seek a fee of 20m euros if any suitor comes forward to secure Frendrup’s signature. That valuation reflects his importance to the team and his consistent performances over the last few months.

Genoa consider the midfielder to represent strong value for money, particularly as he is still just 24 and viewed as a key figure in their squad. His age and development potential make him an attractive asset, but the asking price could present a challenge.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will be willing or able to commit such funds in January. A mid-season investment of that size would signal clear intent, and the coming weeks should clarify whether Frendrup becomes a realistic addition to the Bianconeri squad.