Genoa sets their asking price for Juventus target

Juventus has been told how much Andrea Cambiaso would cost them in the summer as they continue to monitor the Genoa man.

The Bianconeri have been one of his main suitors in this campaign as he continues to develop his game well at the home of the relegation battlers.

Genoa could drop down a division at the end of this campaign, but Cambiaso will probably earn a transfer away from the club.

They know this and are preparing for life without him, which has made them set an asking price for his signature.

Because Juventus is not the only club that wants to sign him, Genoa is looking to get as much money as possible from his sale.

Il Mattino, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims Il Grifone wants 15m euros for his signature, a fee that Juve should have almost no problems paying.

Juve FC Says

The left-back spot has been a problem for Juve in this campaign as Alex Sandro shows poor form.

The Brazilian is now being alternated with Luca Pellegrini in some matches, and he could leave the club in the summer.

Cambiaso could be the perfect replacement for the former FC Porto man, and his age (22) means he can still develop even further.