Genoa defender Mattia Bani insists that they expect a very tough game when they face Juventus in their next match.

Genoa is performing considerably well after returning to Serie A and will confront one of the toughest clubs in the league this season.

The Bianconeri are among the top two sides in Serie A alongside Inter Milan, with both teams matching each other’s results every week.

This makes the game a must-win for Juventus, and the Bianconeri have been in terrific form this season.

Genoa acknowledges this as they trail the Old Lady, understanding that they must prepare well for the game, or they will lose emphatically.

Ahead of his return from injury, Bani knows what to expect from Juve and says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We know that it will be a difficult match for us, against a strong team that is playing for the championship with Inter. But we are preparing well and we want to be ready.”

Juve FC Says

Genoa knows we are one of the top clubs in the country and will beat them if we get the chance.

We expect them to put up a huge fight, but we will still win the fixture no matter what happens.