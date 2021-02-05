Genoa star doesn’t regret Juventus stint despite limited appearance

Genoa goalkeeper, Mattia Perin has revealed that he doesn’t regret joining Juventus despite making only a few appearances for the Bianconeri.

He moved from Genoa to Juve in 2018, but he made just 9 league appearances for the champions in two seasons.

He was sent back on loan to Rossoblù last year and has re-established himself as one of the reliable goalkeepers in Italy.

He has already kept 5 clean sheets from 17 league appearances this season, something he would hardly have achieved if he was at Juve.

But he looks back at his time at the Allianz Stadium fondly and doesn’t think he made a mistake by joining the champions.

He is still a player of the Bianconeri and only joined Genoa on loan for the rest of this season, Football Italia says Rossoblù has no option to make his move permanent.

He was speaking about his time with Juve and claimed that it was an environment that challenged him and he learned a lot from.

“I don’t regret moving to Juventus, as some might think,” he told Juve Passion 1897 as quoted by Football Italia.

“I learned a lot at the Bianconeri, indeed, almost everything.

“It’s the incredible mentality of the whole environment that you learn. They successes aren’t a coincidence.

“There’s an incredible amount of work, before and after training, by everyone involved.”