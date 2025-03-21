Juventus’ next match after the international break will be against Genoa, and it is a fixture that they absolutely must win. The Bianconeri have been struggling with their form recently, having disappointingly lost their last two matches. In those games, they conceded seven goals in total while failing to score a single one. This poor run of results has put a serious dent in their title ambitions, and while winning the league now seems unlikely, finishing inside the top four in Serie A is still very much within their reach.

The importance of securing a spot in the Champions League for next season cannot be overstated. Missing out on Europe’s premier competition could have significant financial and sporting repercussions for Juventus, making the upcoming match against Genoa even more crucial. The team knows that they cannot afford to slip up again, especially against a side like Genoa, who will be motivated to cause an upset. Genoa’s Ruslan Malinovskyi spoke to Tuttomercatoweb about the upcoming fixture, stating, “Against Juventus, it will be a difficult challenge because the last games they lost can create something for better or for worse, they could be very angry. We will have to be 100% and play a great game to win something.”

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

There is no room for complacency, and Juventus must be fully focused on the task at hand. The players are aware that the fans and the club expect a strong reaction following their recent setbacks, including a humiliating loss to Atalanta and they will need to deliver a performance that reflects the magnitude of this match. A loss to Genoa would be unacceptable, and there would be no valid excuse for failing to win. Juventus is in a position where they cannot afford any more slip-ups, and the entire squad must recognise the importance of securing all three points.

The team needs to regain their confidence and momentum if they are to finish the season on a high. The match against Genoa presents an opportunity for Juventus to bounce back, and there is no question that the players must seize it.