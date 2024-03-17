Genoa attacker Junior Messias believes they could have achieved more against Juventus because the Bianconeri are struggling at the moment.

Juve were held to a goalless draw by the Griffin this afternoon as Max Allegri’s men failed to recover from their slump.

In truth, it was a limp attacking performance from Juve, which needed to do better as a team that needs to pick up a win as soon as possible.

There were signs of improvement in their games against Atalanta and Napoli, but against Genoa, they were simply poor, and Messias believes they could have achieved even more against the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Today we conceded little or nothing, we lacked a bit of strength to close the game. Juventus is a team that attacks you, they are in a moment of difficulty and we could have done better, but this is a point that suits us.”

Juve FC Says

It was a poor game for us, and Genoa could truly have won if they had been slightly better.

With performances like this, we will not end this season in a good position and must improve as soon as possible.

It will be interesting to see how we react in our next game. Hopefully, Adrien Rabiot’s return will help us win again.