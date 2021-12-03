Genoa sweating on the fitness of two key players ahead of Juventus match

Genoa is sweating over the fitness of some players ahead of their crunch match against Juventus this weekend.

The Griffin is battling relegation ahead of this fixture and is currently 18th on the league table.

They have brought in Andriy Shevchenko to save them from the drop, but the task is hard, and he is in for a tough match against Juve.

Calciomercato reveals Genoa could be without Nicolò Rovella and Stefano Sturaro, who both got injured in the game against AC Milan.

The report claims Genoa will examine both players today to determine how long they will be out with their injuries.

However, it is very unlikely that they will play in the game against the Bianconeri this weekend.

Juve FC Says

Ordinarily, Juve should beat Genoa easily, but the Bianconeri has struggled in fixtures against the smaller clubs this season.

They have lost to Verona and Empoli before now and could only win 2-0 against bottom-of-the-table Salernitana in their last game.

This match would be tricky, but Juve needs to win the fixture convincingly to give the fans hope things are getting better at the club.

If Rovella misses the game, he would miss the chance to show some Juve fans why the club signed him last season.