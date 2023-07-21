Mateo Retegui has been a subject of interest for both Genoa and Juventus, with both clubs vying to bring the Italian national team’s latest goal scorer to Serie A.

The 24-year-old striker caught the eye of Roberto Mancini and made his way into the national team setup over the last year. Juventus had been closely monitoring Retegui’s performances while he was on loan at Tigre from Boca Juniors, and a move to Serie A seemed imminent.

However, Juventus now has other transfer priorities, which could lead to them missing out on signing the promising striker. Genoa, the newly promoted club, has taken the lead in negotiations and appears close to securing Retegui’s signature from Boca Juniors for a fee of 15 million euros, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Boca Juniors seems content with the conditions of the deal, and with Juventus currently out of the running for Retegui, the Bianconeri may only be able to pursue new signings if they successfully sell Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

After scoring nearly 30 goals from less than 40 matches for Tigre, it was only a matter of time before a European club snapped up Retegui.

Because he wants to keep his place in the national team, he is always going to move to Italy.

We have our minds on other priorities for now. If the striker does well on the books of Genoa, we can still add him to our squad much later in the future.