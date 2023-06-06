Genoa wants a season-long loan move for Juventus youngster

Enzo Barrenechea, a promising young player who emerged from Juventus’ youth system last season, is part of the club’s effort to trust in and develop young talent. Juventus is looking to rebuild and return to success and aims to blend experienced players with their youth prospects.

However, with the potential arrival of new experienced players, opportunities for young players like Barrenechea to feature regularly may become limited. In such cases, Juventus is open to sending these youngsters out on loan to gain valuable playing time and experience.

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Genoa has expressed interest in acquiring Barrenechea on loan for the upcoming season. Juventus is said to be open to this proposal, viewing it as a positive opportunity for the young player’s development.

By allowing Barrenechea to join Genoa on loan, Juventus hopes he will continue his progression and gain valuable first-team experience, ultimately preparing him for a future role with the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Barenechea did well in the few games he played for us last season; it is clear that he is a talented boy.

However, we will not give him enough game time and if Genoa guarantees he will play often, then we should allow him to join them on loan for the rest of next season.