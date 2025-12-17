Genoa are keen to bring Mattia Perin back to the club and restore him as their first-choice goalkeeper this season. The experienced shot stopper has remained an important figure at Juventus, yet he has spent much of his time in Turin as the club’s second choice, limiting his opportunities for regular football.

Perin’s last spell away from Juventus came with Genoa, where he joined on loan between 2019 and 2021. During that period, he reestablished himself as one of the standout goalkeepers in Italian football. His performances convinced Juventus to bring him back, believing he could play a significant role in their squad.

Despite that confidence, Perin has been unable to secure the number one shirt since returning to Turin. He has consistently provided reliable cover, but first-team chances have been scarce, leading to growing frustration as he looks for more consistent game time.

Competition and Playing Time

At present, Perin faces stiff competition from Michele di Gregorio, who has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at the Allianz Stadium. While Juventus continue to regard Perin as a key squad member, the situation leaves him in a familiar position, dependable but largely confined to a supporting role.

The goalkeeper is understood to be eager for more action, particularly at this stage of his career, where regular appearances are crucial for maintaining form and relevance. A return to Genoa would offer exactly that, providing him with guaranteed minutes and a central role within the squad.

Mattia Perin (Getty Images)

Juventus Dilemma

According to Il Bianconero, Genoa are actively working to tempt Perin into rejoining them, aware that the promise of consistent football could be decisive. From Juventus’ perspective, the situation presents a challenge. Like most top clubs, they value having an elite-level second-choice goalkeeper who can be trusted when called upon.

The Bianconeri are conscious of the need to keep Perin satisfied, but they are reluctant to let him leave without securing a suitable replacement. Allowing such an experienced and dependable player to depart would weaken their depth unless a worthy deputy can be identified.

As discussions continue, Perin’s future remains finely balanced between his desire for regular football and Juventus’ need to maintain strength in depth, making the coming period crucial for all parties involved.