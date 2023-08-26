Genoa has unexpectedly entered the race to acquire Leonardo Bonucci’s services just days before the transfer window comes to a close.

Bonucci has received notice from Juventus that he needs to seek opportunities elsewhere, and the Bianconeri have been awaiting offers for his transfer.

While he had received an offer from Union Berlin earlier, Bonucci had been waiting for interest from an Italian club, particularly Lazio.

However, Lazio’s pursuit of Bonucci experienced delays, prompting Juventus to engage in negotiations with Roma for his potential move.

Nonetheless, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Genoa has now expressed interest in signing the defender. The club is seeking to leverage Bonucci’s experience to bolster their squad. Having recently been promoted back to the top flight, Genoa is eager to secure the services of top players to ensure a competitive edge.

While Bonucci’s addition would undoubtedly enhance Genoa’s lineup, there might be hesitations on the part of the defender to join a team that has recently been promoted.

Juve FC Says

Genoa is not as big as Lazio and Bonucci will go ahead with a move to Lazio if presented with both opportunities.

But as a club, we will want to do business with the side that makes the best offer for his signature.