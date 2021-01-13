juventus v genoa
Genoa will miss at least three key players for Juventus match

January 13, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Juventus will take on Genoa in the Coppa Italia next with Andrea Pirlo looking to make progress in another competition.

Juventus has dominated the Italia league for the last 9 seasons, but they have also won a number of Italian cups.

They missed out on winning it again last season when they lost to Napoli in the final.

Pirlo was made their manager over the summer, and the club is trusting him to keep them as the top side in Italy.

Juve is expected to rest some of their players for the game, which should make it easier for Genoa to get something from the match.

However, they also have some setbacks with at least three of their players missing the game, according to Football Italia.

Mattia Perin, Goran Pandev and Cristian Zapata are out of the squad for the match.

Zapata is still out injured, but Pandev and Perin haven’t been added in the squad for the match.

Luca Pellegrini might leave Genoa this month, and he has also been left out of the game. Nicolò Rovella will play despite just having his Juve medical this week.

Marko Pjaca is also expected to face his parent club, and Juve-bound Gianluca Scamacca should also play.

