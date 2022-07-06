Former Juventus and Italian star, Claudio Gentile, has hailed Giorgio Chiellini as the best defender in Serie A.

The defender has just left Juve for one last adventure in the MLS before he retires from the game.

He was with the Bianconeri for close to two decades, and he proved to be one of the finest centre-backs of his generation for club and country.

Gentile was also one of the strongest defenders to face during his playing days, and he won the World Cup with the Italian national team.

The 68-year-old has continued to follow the game in his post-playing career and enjoyed watching Chiellini.

He spoke to Tutto Sport recently and said of the LAFC defender:

“Perhaps the one who defends the most was Chiellini. Today he no longer marks himself as a man, but in the area of ​​the pitch. This is to the advantage of the attackers. Then when you see them abroad, they may not even be able to see the goal.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini was a world-class player for Juventus for much of the season he played for the Bianconeri.

We enjoyed his talents and owe much of our success to him. He will almost certainly return to the club in a non-playing capacity in the future.

For now, we wish him an amazing spell in the MLS.