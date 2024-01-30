Serie A legend George Weah visited the Bianconeri training ground today after concluding his duties as the president of Liberia.

As the father of Juventus winger Timothy Weah, who joined the club in the summer, George Weah holds a special connection to the team. Timothy, influenced by his father while growing up, revealed that his father encouraged him to seize the opportunity to move to Turin.

While Timothy was unable to participate in training today due to illness, Tuttojuve reports that his dad visited Juventus’ training ground. The legendary figure is likely pleased to witness the facilities where his son trains, especially considering Juventus boasts one of the best training centres in the country.

Juve FC Says

It is great for a legend like Weah to visit our training ground, and it shows that we are one of the top clubs in the world.

He could have visited any other club, but he chose to show up at Continassa to watch our players and greet some officials.

He could attend the Derby d’Italia at the weekend, and Tim will want to feature in that fixture and perhaps score a decisive goal to impress his father.