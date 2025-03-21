Georgiy Sudakov was one of the players heavily pursued by Italian clubs at the end of last season, with Juventus making a significant push to add the talented midfielder to their squad. The Bianconeri had been in the process of rebuilding their midfield and were looking for key players to strengthen it ahead of the new season. With Thiago Motta taking over as the new manager, the club needed fresh legs, as he did not believe that many of the existing options in Turin could fit into his system.

While Juventus managed to make a number of important signings, some targets did not arrive, and Sudakov was one of the players they were unable to secure. Shakhtar Donetsk, the Ukrainian club where Sudakov plays, was reportedly unwilling to entertain any offers for his signature.

In most transfer dealings, clubs have a price for their players, and once a bid meets that asking price, a deal is usually struck. However, in Sudakov’s case, Shakhtar were resolute in their decision to keep him, feeling that he still had aspects of his game to develop before making a move to a major European league. This reluctance to sell meant that Juventus, along with other suitors, had to turn their attention elsewhere.

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Now, Sudakov has broken his silence on the failed move to Serie A and has explained why his transfer did not materialise. Speaking to Calciomercato, he said, “I spoke with Napoli and Juventus, I had contact with some Serie A teams. Shakhtar decided that I had to stay because they felt that I still needed to improve some aspects of my game to be completely ready.”

Sudakov’s arrival would have been an excellent addition to Juventus, as his skill set and potential could have offered the club a dynamic option in midfield. However, as things stand, Juventus will have to wait until the summer to make another attempt at signing the talented Ukrainian midfielder. If a deal can be arranged then, Sudakov could be an invaluable asset to Motta’s side moving forward.