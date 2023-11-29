Juventus remains keen on acquiring Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, considering him a top priority for strengthening their squad.

The Ukrainian midfielder has showcased excellent form for both club and country in recent months, drawing admiration from Juventus for his performances. With the Bianconeri in need of reinforcements in the midfield, Sudakov is viewed as an ideal addition for the second half of the season.

While Sudakov is enjoying a successful season at Shakhtar, the club’s reputation as a selling club suggests they may be open to negotiating player transfers in January. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Juventus sees Sudakov as their primary target in the midfield position, with other options considered as alternatives in case a deal for Sudakov proves challenging.

The report implies that Juventus could potentially make a move for Sudakov’s signature during the January transfer window, underlining the urgency and priority they attach to securing the Ukrainian midfielder for their squad.

Juve FC Says

Sudakov has shown some neat form in the last few months and we are not the only club showing an interest in his signature at the moment.

The Ukrainian will be a very fine addition to our squad if we add him to it in January.

However, he is likely to cost a lot of money and if more clubs show an interest his transfer fee will increase even further.