Throughout its history, Juventus has boasted some of the finest players in football, cementing their status as the most successful club in Italian football. However, despite their rich history and immense success, the Old Lady has struggled in recent years to capture the Serie A title. While they are rebuilding under Thiago Motta, it has not stopped them from missing out on some top-tier signings in the past. One of those players is Gerard Piqué, a name that many Juve fans likely wish had made their way to Turin.

The Spanish defender spent the majority of his career at Barcelona, where he became a club legend, following a stint at Manchester United earlier in his career. However, Piqué was once on the radar of Juventus, who expressed clear interest in signing him. The Bianconeri had even made their intentions known to bring him to Serie A, but in the end, Piqué chose to return to Barcelona, where he would go on to establish himself as one of the best defenders of his generation.

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Piqué revealed the details of his decision, confirming that he was on the brink of joining Juventus in 2007 before ultimately deciding against the move. He explained, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“The last year in Manchester, before going to Barça, I was about to move to Juventus. When I returned home, I was no longer tempted. It was 2007.”

While Juventus has had a rich history of attracting top talent, it’s clear that missing out on Piqué, one of the game’s best defenders, was a major blow for the club. His illustrious career at Barcelona could have been experienced in Turin, and today, fans can only wonder how different the club’s history might have been had he signed for the Bianconeri.