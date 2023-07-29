Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has spoken about his career and revealed he had the chance to play for Juventus when he was younger.

The former defender was a part of one of the most successful eras at Barcelona and the Spanish national team, winning several trophies with both.

Juve is always attentive to the best talents around Europe and when Pique was struggling at Manchester United, they moved to add him to their squad.

However, he was keen on a return to Barcelona, where he had started his career and secured a move there.

Recalling when he could have been a Juve player, he said via Il Bianconero:

“When I was at Manchester United, I had a proposal to go to Juventus, but in the end, I chose Barcelona, ​​my club life. I played in the most successful era in the history of Barcelona and from there I never wanted to change clubs. But yes, when I was 21 I could end up at Juventus. I’ve always liked Italian football a lot, it’s similar to the Spanish one. There is the same passion, I would have liked to try to play in Italy.”

Juve FC Says

Pique is one of the best defenders Spain has ever produced and would have been superb for us.

However, it is also possible that he may have failed if he did not go back to a familiar club like Barca.